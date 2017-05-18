Free Trolley to Detour McCormick Road During UVA's Final Exercises
Due to UVA's Final Exercises, Charlottesville Area Transit will detour the Free Trolley around McCormick Road on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 from service startup until 6:00 PM. During the detour, The Free Trolley will use Alderman Road to reach Ivy Road.
