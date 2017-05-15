DOJ: Inmate at CVRJ Pleads Guilty to Heroin Distribution

Derrick Lamont Colbert, 39, of Orange, Va., pled guilty this afternoon in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville to three counts of distribution of heroin. Colbert will be sentenced on August 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. According to evidence presented at today's hearing by Assistant United States Attorney Ronald M. Huber, Colbert was sentenced by a state court on April 28, 2016 for gun and drug charges and received a 12-month active sentence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.