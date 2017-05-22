DN-R Leadership Award Finalists: East...

DN-R Leadership Award Finalists: East Rockingham High - Claire Koeppen

The day Claire Koeppen got her braces off in eighth grade, she asked her mother to take headshot photos to send to modeling agencies. Now a senior at East Rockingham High School, Koeppen regularly misses a school day every couple of weeks to travel to photo shoots or fashion shows through Modelogic, a modeling agency in Richmond.

