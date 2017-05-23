Dave Matthews Band Catalog Now Available on the iTunes Music Store
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia and CUPERTINO, California-April 4, 2006-Dave Matthews Band and AppleA today announced the availability of the entire Dave Matthews Band catalog on the iTunesA Music Store . For the first time ever online, fans of Dave Matthews Band can purchase and download individual songs from the band's catalog for just 99 cents per song exclusively from iTunes.
