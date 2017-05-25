Council OKs city, schools' financial agreement
The City of Green and Green Local Schools officially settled on an agreement regarding payments made to the district in relation to tax increment financing and community reinvestment areas . At the May 23 regular meeting, City Council unanimously approved how compensation will be calculated and paid under tax abatements that may be granted in its two CRAs and authorized payments to the district.
