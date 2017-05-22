Continue reading Clarence Page: Is Pu...

Continue reading Clarence Page: Is Putin the alt-righta s BFF?

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Consider, for example, the chant that was caught on local television footage as it was shouted by several dozen torch-carrying protesters who rallied against removal of a Confederate monument in a Charlottesville, Va., park recently. Not much, except in the minds of such key leaders of the alt-right as Richard Spencer, who spoke and carried a torch in Charlottesville, where he once attended the University of Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Statue Vote is Racists 15 hr Uber-bro of the u... 3
News Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste... May 19 bert 2
Cville Vice Mayor: Convicted criminal, racist, ... May 16 bulk 2
News Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13) May 8 Gbc 44
Help an Aspiring Charlottesville Author and Ge... May 7 BillyDeCarlo 1
News CRCC to Meet with Congressional Leaders May 2 Morris 1
News Fluvanna Parents Petition Supervisors for Schoo... (Mar '13) Apr 30 Curtis 74
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,889 • Total comments across all topics: 281,198,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC