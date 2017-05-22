Competency Evaluation Ordered for Man...

Competency Evaluation Ordered for Man Accused of Killing Robin, Mani Aldridge

12 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

A man accused of killing a mother and daughter in Charlottesville is scheduled for a capitol murder trial in September. Gene Everett Washington appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday, May 22. The judge granted a motion to put the defendant under a competency evaluation.

