City of Charlottesville Looking for Feedback on Future of City
People can weigh in on the big issues facing the city during the comprehensive plan workshop at Venable Elementary School. The city will be updating its comprehensive plan in 2018, which guides the community's vision and decision making moving forward.
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cville Vice Mayor: Convicted criminal, racist, ...
|May 9
|Weep4Charlottesville
|1
|Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13)
|May 8
|Gbc
|44
|Help an Aspiring Charlottesville Author and Ge...
|May 7
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|CRCC to Meet with Congressional Leaders
|May 2
|Morris
|1
|Fluvanna Parents Petition Supervisors for Schoo... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Curtis
|74
|Administrators Dance on Top of School to Thank ... (May '13)
|Apr 28
|Corrupt
|5
|Two Fluvanna Schools Could Close, Parents Speak... (Feb '13)
|Apr 28
|Corrupt
|23
