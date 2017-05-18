Charlottesville Police Department Hosting Community Discussion Saturday
The TALK: Educating our youth about interactions with law enforcement will be held Saturday, May 20 10:00am at Carver Recreation Center. The Office of Human Rights, in collaboration with the Charlottesville Police Department, will sponsor a community discussion about youth and their interactions with law enforcement.
