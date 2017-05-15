Belmont Bridge committee narrows in on replacement design
Richmond-based Kimley-Horn Associates is coming closer to developing a design for the replacement of Charlottesville's Belmont Bridge , and a steering committee overseeing the company's work was presented with several alternatives Monday. Engineers and designers with Kimley-Horn have not yet developed distinct concepts but showed the committee several alternatives for all facets of the bridge to get feedback on what aspects they should further develop.
