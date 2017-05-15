Belmont Bridge committee narrows in on replacement design

Richmond-based Kimley-Horn Associates is coming closer to developing a design for the replacement of Charlottesville's Belmont Bridge , and a steering committee overseeing the company's work was presented with several alternatives Monday. Engineers and designers with Kimley-Horn have not yet developed distinct concepts but showed the committee several alternatives for all facets of the bridge to get feedback on what aspects they should further develop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlottesville Tomorrow.