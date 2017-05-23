Amid statue debate, Albemarle courthouse's Confederate soldier stands in silence
While Charlottesville officials continue to wrestle with the fates of two statues of Confederate leaders, an Albemarle County monument to Confederate soldiers that stands in the heart of Court Square has stayed out of the spotlight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Statue Vote is Racists
|Sun
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|May 19
|bert
|2
|Cville Vice Mayor: Convicted criminal, racist, ...
|May 16
|bulk
|2
|Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13)
|May 8
|Gbc
|44
|Help an Aspiring Charlottesville Author and Ge...
|May 7
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|CRCC to Meet with Congressional Leaders
|May 2
|Morris
|1
|Fluvanna Parents Petition Supervisors for Schoo... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Curtis
|74
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC