Alt-right's Richard Spencer leads torch-bearing protesters defending Confederate statue

Self-proclaimed US white nationalist Richard Spencer led a large group of demonstrators carrying torches and chanting "You will not replace us" in Charlottesville, Virginia, protesting against plans to remove a Confederate monument that has played an outsize role in this year's race for Virginia governor. "What brings us together is that we are white, we are a people, we will not be replaced," Spencer said at an afternoon protest, the first of two rallies he led in the college town where he once attended the University of Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.