Alt-right's Richard Spencer leads torch-bearing protesters defending Confederate statue
Self-proclaimed US white nationalist Richard Spencer led a large group of demonstrators carrying torches and chanting "You will not replace us" in Charlottesville, Virginia, protesting against plans to remove a Confederate monument that has played an outsize role in this year's race for Virginia governor. "What brings us together is that we are white, we are a people, we will not be replaced," Spencer said at an afternoon protest, the first of two rallies he led in the college town where he once attended the University of Virginia.
