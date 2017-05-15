Alt-right Protests Civil War Monument Removal
Protests erupted over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, over a decision by the city to remove monuments to Civil War Confederate generals and leaders. This was the latest such protest over the removal of these monuments in different parts of the southern United States, monuments many view as racially divisive.
