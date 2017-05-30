Albemarle County will Open Aquatic Facilities for Summer Season
Charlottesville pools open their gates at 10:00 a.m. Saturday. Albemarle County will be opening Chris Greene Lake, Walnut Creek and Mint Springs for the 2017 summer season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Statue Vote is Racists
|May 21
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|May 19
|bert
|2
|Cville Vice Mayor: Convicted criminal, racist, ...
|May 16
|bulk
|2
|Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13)
|May 8
|Gbc
|44
|Help an Aspiring Charlottesville Author and Ge...
|May 7
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|CRCC to Meet with Congressional Leaders
|May 2
|Morris
|1
|Fluvanna Parents Petition Supervisors for Schoo... (Mar '13)
|Apr '17
|Curtis
|74
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC