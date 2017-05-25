After Trump win, surge of Democrats for Virginia House races
This May 2016 image provided by the campaign of Ross Mittiga shows Ross Mittiga in Charlottesville, WV. Democrats in Virginia say they are mobilizing after President Donald Trump's election, with a surge of that party's candidates stepping up to run for the state House in November.
