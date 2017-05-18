2 Arrested After Charlottesville SWAT Team Raid
Two people remain locked up after police raid in Charlottesville. Late Thursday night, the Charlottesville SWAT Team raided a home in the 800 block of Elliot Avenue in connection with an Albemarle County robbery case May 18, 2017.
