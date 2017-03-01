WUVA/Charlottesville Relaunches As 'C...

WUVA/Charlottesville Relaunches As 'C-Ville Country' And Names Lisa Allen PD

SAGA has re-launched Country WUVA /CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA as "C-VILLE COUNTRY 92.7," branding it with a "'90s To Now" music position and kicking off its new life with 10,000 commercial-free songs in a row. SAGA is operating WUVA under an LMA with the UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA.

