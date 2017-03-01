WUVA/Charlottesville Relaunches As 'C-Ville Country' And Names Lisa Allen PD
SAGA has re-launched Country WUVA /CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA as "C-VILLE COUNTRY 92.7," branding it with a "'90s To Now" music position and kicking off its new life with 10,000 commercial-free songs in a row. SAGA is operating WUVA under an LMA with the UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|12 hr
|Seriously
|2
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|13 hr
|Mocking bird
|8
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Wed
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|Feb 26
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy...
|Feb 20
|Trump is KING
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC