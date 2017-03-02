Who killed Alicia Reynolds? Police seek leads in cold case mystery
More than two decades after a graduate student went missing, Virginia State Police continue to ask for information in finding her killer. Alicia Showalter Reynolds was last seen alive on March 2, 1996, driving along Route 29 from Baltimore to Charlottesville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Thu
|Seriously
|2
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Thu
|Mocking bird
|8
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Wed
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|Feb 26
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy...
|Feb 20
|Trump is KING
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC