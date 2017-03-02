Who killed Alicia Reynolds? Police se...

Who killed Alicia Reynolds? Police seek leads in cold case mystery

More than two decades after a graduate student went missing, Virginia State Police continue to ask for information in finding her killer. Alicia Showalter Reynolds was last seen alive on March 2, 1996, driving along Route 29 from Baltimore to Charlottesville.

