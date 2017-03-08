Virginia Film Festival Set for November 9-12
Charlottesville, VA March 8, 2017 The Virginia Film Festival will celebrate its 30th year from November 9-12, festival officials announced today. The Virginia Film Festival is a program of the University of Virginia and the Office of the Provost and Vice Provost for the Arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gillespie, Stewart argue at Smith Mountain Lake...
|12 hr
|WesFelony
|2
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Tue
|Lafayette
|9
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Mar 2
|Seriously
|2
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|Feb 26
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC