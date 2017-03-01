UVa to increase student housing, dining fees
On average, that adds up to about $166 in additional housing costs. The bulk of the rate increase will go toward debt servicing, said Colette Sheehy, UVa's vice president for management and budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Mar 2
|Seriously
|2
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Mar 2
|Mocking bird
|8
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|Feb 26
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy...
|Feb 20
|Trump is KING
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC