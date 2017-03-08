UVA Study: Probiotic in Yogurt Can Reverse Depression Symptoms
Release from the University of Virginia Health System: CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 7, 2017 Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have reversed depression symptoms in mice by feeding them Lactobacillus, a probiotic bacteria found in live-cultures yogurt. Further, they have discovered a specific mechanism for how the bacteria affect mood, providing a direct link between the health of the gut microbiome and mental health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gillespie, Stewart argue at Smith Mountain Lake...
|33 min
|Common Sense
|1
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Tue
|Lafayette
|9
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Mar 2
|Seriously
|2
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|Feb 26
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC