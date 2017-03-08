UVA Study: Probiotic in Yogurt Can Re...

UVA Study: Probiotic in Yogurt Can Reverse Depression Symptoms

Release from the University of Virginia Health System: CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 7, 2017 Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have reversed depression symptoms in mice by feeding them Lactobacillus, a probiotic bacteria found in live-cultures yogurt. Further, they have discovered a specific mechanism for how the bacteria affect mood, providing a direct link between the health of the gut microbiome and mental health.

