UVA Study: Probiotic in Yogurt Can Reverse Depression Symptoms

Release from the University of Virginia Health System: CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 7, 2017 Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have reversed depression symptoms in mice by feeding them Lactobacillus, a probiotic bacteria found in live-cultures yogurt. Further, they have discovered a specific mechanism for how the bacteria affect mood, providing a direct link between the health of the gut microbiome and mental health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.