U.Va. operations largely unaffected b...

U.Va. operations largely unaffected by winter storm

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Cavalier Daily

Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency for the Commonwealth on Monday due to the then-impending winter storm. In a release, McAuliffe warned Virginians to take precautions, especially in the northern part of the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cavalier Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chilled Sluts 5 hr Idkrn 1
News Gillespie, Stewart argue at Smith Mountain Lake... Mar 8 WesFelony 2
Kenneth Wise (Kenny) Mar 7 Lafayette 9
Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim... Mar 2 Seriously 2
News Women's history of arriving at U.Va. Mar 1 Trump is Winning 1
News Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R... Feb 26 Trump is Winning 1
Moving Feb 24 Kaillo 1
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,424 • Total comments across all topics: 279,566,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC