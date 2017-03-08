Two people injured after shed fire on...

Two people injured after shed fire on Brandywine Court

Two people suffered minor injuries following a small fire in a metal shed on Brandywine Court. Charlottesville firefighters say it happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday and the flames were confined to the shed and an adjacent wall.

