The Benefits Of Copper

Rebecca Brubaker, an infection controller at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Rockingham County, looks over a new inpatient gown and other copper-infused linens on Monday morning. Rebecca Brubaker, an infection controller at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Rockingham County, looks over a new inpatient gown and other copper-infused linens on Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.