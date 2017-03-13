Smoke detector helps limit Walker Squ...

Smoke detector helps limit Walker Square fire

Charlottesville fire is crediting a working smoke detector for alerting someone to a small fire that could have been a lot worse. It happened shortly after 12:30 this morning at the Walker Square apartments where firefighters put out a small fire in front of building number 735 on the exterior.

