Severe storms around Charlottesville ...

Severe storms around Charlottesville knock down trees and knock out power

13 hrs ago Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

Fast-moving storms with wind gusts as high as 60mph has knocked down trees - mainly in northern Albemarle County around and east of the airport. The storm also left a large swath of Dominion Virginia Power customers from north of Charlottesville High School north along John Warner Parkway up into the Dunlora neighborhood without power.

Charlottesville, VA

