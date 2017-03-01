Region Ten Director Talks Fighting Opioid Epidemic
Region Ten Executive Director Robert Johnson says the opioid addiction epidemic is the worst it has ever been in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Wednesday night, he presented an update on how Region Ten is fighting the epidemic to Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.
