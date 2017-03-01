Quad-C wraps up ninth mid-market fund...

Quad-C wraps up ninth mid-market fund at $1.1 bln

Charlottesville, Virginia-based Quad-C Management , a middle-market private equity fund, has closed its oversubscribed ninth fund at a hard cap of $1.1 billion, beating its $800 million target. As in the case of the firm's previous funds, Fund IX will back mid-market companies whose enterprise values range between $75 million and $400 million.

Charlottesville, VA

