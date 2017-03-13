PVCC to Host Info Session for Home Sc...

PVCC to Host Info Session for Home Schooled Students and Families

5 hrs ago

Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College: Piedmont Virginia Community College will host an information session for prospective home schooled students and their families on Thursday, March 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., in room M229 in the Main Building on PVCC's Main Campus at 501 College Drive in Charlottesville. During the session, attendees will hear from PVCC faculty, home schooled students, and parents of home schooled students, all of whom will discuss their experiences at PVCC and answer questions.

