PVCC to Host Info Session for Home Schooled Students and Families
Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College: Piedmont Virginia Community College will host an information session for prospective home schooled students and their families on Thursday, March 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., in room M229 in the Main Building on PVCC's Main Campus at 501 College Drive in Charlottesville. During the session, attendees will hear from PVCC faculty, home schooled students, and parents of home schooled students, all of whom will discuss their experiences at PVCC and answer questions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gillespie, Stewart argue at Smith Mountain Lake...
|Mar 8
|WesFelony
|2
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Mar 7
|Lafayette
|9
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Mar 2
|Seriously
|2
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|Feb 26
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC