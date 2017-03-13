Private social club to open this spring in downtown Charlottesville

A private social club on West Market Street in downtown Charlottesville is set to open this spring, following years of renovations to the former site of the Mentor Lodge, which served as a social hub for the predominantly African-American neighborhood of Vinegar Hill for over 60 years. The club will be called Common House, and after renovations to the site, it will be located in a sprawling 7,000 square-foot building, which will include features such as a library, lounge, co-work space and a rooftop terrace for its members.

