Private social club to open this spri...

Private social club to open this spring in downtown Charlottesville

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cavalier Daily

A private social club on West Market Street in downtown Charlottesville is set to open this spring, following years of renovations to the former site of the Mentor Lodge, which served as a social hub for the predominantly African-American neighborhood of Vinegar Hill for over 60 years. The club will be called Common House, and after renovations to the site, it will be located in a sprawling 7,000 square-foot building, which will include features such as a library, lounge, co-work space and a rooftop terrace for its members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cavalier Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gillespie, Stewart argue at Smith Mountain Lake... Mar 8 WesFelony 2
Kenneth Wise (Kenny) Mar 7 Lafayette 9
Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim... Mar 2 Seriously 2
News Women's history of arriving at U.Va. Mar 1 Trump is Winning 1
News Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R... Feb 26 Trump is Winning 1
Moving Feb 24 Kaillo 1
Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb 21 Musikologist 7
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,169 • Total comments across all topics: 279,545,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC