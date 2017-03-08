Police Need More Resources
The goal of community policing is to prevent crime before it happens. The Harrisonburg Police Department must be given the necessary resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gillespie, Stewart argue at Smith Mountain Lake...
|Wed
|WesFelony
|2
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Mar 7
|Lafayette
|9
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Mar 2
|Seriously
|2
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|Feb 26
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC