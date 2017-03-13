Police Investigate Body Found Outside...

Police Investigate Body Found Outside on East Jefferson Street

16 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

The body of a 58-year-old man was found on the front porch of a building along the 1000 block of East Jefferson Street around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15. 03/15/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department: On today's date at approximately 7:35 a.m., officers with the Charlottesville Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Jefferson St for the report of a body being found on the front porch of a residence. Upon arrival, a 58-year-old male was found deceased.

