Police Investigate Body Found Outside on East Jefferson Street

The body of a 58-year-old man was found on the front porch of a building along the 1000 block of East Jefferson Street around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15. 03/15/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department: On today's date at approximately 7:35 a.m., officers with the Charlottesville Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Jefferson St for the report of a body being found on the front porch of a residence. Upon arrival, a 58-year-old male was found deceased.

