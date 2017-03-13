Police Investigate Body Found Outside on East Jefferson Street
The body of a 58-year-old man was found on the front porch of a building along the 1000 block of East Jefferson Street around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15. 03/15/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department: On today's date at approximately 7:35 a.m., officers with the Charlottesville Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Jefferson St for the report of a body being found on the front porch of a residence. Upon arrival, a 58-year-old male was found deceased.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chilled Sluts
|20 hr
|Idkrn
|1
|Gillespie, Stewart argue at Smith Mountain Lake...
|Mar 8
|WesFelony
|2
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Mar 7
|Lafayette
|9
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Mar 2
|Seriously
|2
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|Feb 26
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC