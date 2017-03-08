Petition to remove Wes Bellamy from C...

Petition to remove Wes Bellamy from City Council dismissed

Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy will remain on City Council now that the petition to remove him from office was dismissed in Charlottesville Circuit Court. Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Doucette, who was appointed the special prosecutor, filed a motion to non-suit on Tuesday, March 7, citing not enough signatures, Bellamy's offensive tweets being posted before he was in office, and no misuse of office.

