Organizations Partner to Launch New Finance Academy
Together, the organizations will launch a new Finance Academy for nonprofit leaders. Designed for influential board members, executive directors, and managers, the program will deliver flexible and scalable instruction elemental to investor education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Thu
|Seriously
|2
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Thu
|Mocking bird
|8
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Wed
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|Feb 26
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy...
|Feb 20
|Trump is KING
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC