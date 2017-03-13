Nikiyuh Walker launches bid for City Council
The list of City Council candidates just got longer. Nikiyuh Walker announced Tuesday she hopes to win one of the two council seats on the November 7th ballot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gillespie, Stewart argue at Smith Mountain Lake...
|Mar 8
|WesFelony
|2
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Mar 7
|Lafayette
|9
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Mar 2
|Seriously
|2
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|Feb 26
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC