John Dewberry, Landmark project clear major hurdle
City Councilors signed off Monday night on a list of economic incentives for the developer of the Landmark Hotel. John Dewberry of Dewberry Capital made a personal appeal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
