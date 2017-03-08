High school senior to play at Carnegie Hall
There is a star in Fluvanna's galaxy but we might have missed it because our telescope isn't trained on that orbit. Fluvanna County High School senior Connor Reilly joined a rare group when the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America chose him as one of five bassoonists to become a part of its elite family.
