Guardrail upgrades will come slowly to Albemarle, Charlottesville
The Virginia Department of Transportation recently completed a pilot installation of new guardrail "end terminals" that will gradually replace older models the department has identified as a potential threat to driver safety. End terminals are devices installed on some guardrails to guide the metal rail away from a vehicle in the event of a head-on collision with a guardrail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlottesville Tomorrow.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gillespie, Stewart argue at Smith Mountain Lake...
|Wed
|WesFelony
|2
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Mar 7
|Lafayette
|9
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Mar 2
|Seriously
|2
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|Feb 26
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC