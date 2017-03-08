Guardrail upgrades will come slowly t...

Guardrail upgrades will come slowly to Albemarle, Charlottesville

The Virginia Department of Transportation recently completed a pilot installation of new guardrail "end terminals" that will gradually replace older models the department has identified as a potential threat to driver safety. End terminals are devices installed on some guardrails to guide the metal rail away from a vehicle in the event of a head-on collision with a guardrail.

