Group Again Protests, Attempts to Speak with 5th District Rep. Garrett
A group of protesters is angry and disappointed after attempts to meet with 5th District Representative Tom Garrett at his office didn't go as planned. Members of Indivisible Charlottesville rallied outside the Republican's office in Albemarle County Monday afternoon to protest several political issues.
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|6 hr
|Lafayette
|9
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Mar 2
|Seriously
|2
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|Feb 26
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy...
|Feb 20
|Trump is KING
|1
