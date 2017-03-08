Gillespie, Stewart argue at Smith Mou...

Gillespie, Stewart argue at Smith Mountain Lake debate

There are 2 comments on the Martinsville Bulletin story from Tuesday, titled Gillespie, Stewart argue at Smith Mountain Lake debate. In it, Martinsville Bulletin reports that:

Denver Riggleman, Ed Gillespie, Corey Stewart and Sen. Frank Wagner participate in a forum hosted by the Smith Mountain Lake Republicans at The Westlake Tuesday.

Common Sense

Charlottesville, VA

#1 5 hrs ago
I find all four of these guys kind of scary. Corey Stewart comes across as far less stable than Donald Trump, and the other three keep rushing further into extremism to appeal to Stewart's base. Isn't there anyone who actually wants to find common ground among both parties and actually get something done in Virginia?
WesFelony

Charlottesville, VA

#2 23 min ago
Common Sense wrote:
I find all four of these guys kind of scary. Corey Stewart comes across as far less stable than Donald Trump, and the other three keep rushing further into extremism to appeal to Stewart's base. Isn't there anyone who actually wants to find common ground among both parties and actually get something done in Virginia?
Common sense would imply that a feral negro like Wes Bellamy wouldn't be allowed on City Council, but yet, here we are.
Charlottesville, VA

