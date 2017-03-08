Gillespie, Stewart argue at Smith Mountain Lake debate
There are 2 comments on the Martinsville Bulletin story from Tuesday, titled Gillespie, Stewart argue at Smith Mountain Lake debate. In it, Martinsville Bulletin reports that:
Denver Riggleman, Ed Gillespie, Corey Stewart and Sen. Frank Wagner participate in a forum hosted by the Smith Mountain Lake Republicans at The Westlake Tuesday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
I find all four of these guys kind of scary. Corey Stewart comes across as far less stable than Donald Trump, and the other three keep rushing further into extremism to appeal to Stewart's base. Isn't there anyone who actually wants to find common ground among both parties and actually get something done in Virginia?
|
#2 23 min ago
Common sense would imply that a feral negro like Wes Bellamy wouldn't be allowed on City Council, but yet, here we are.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Tue
|Lafayette
|9
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Mar 2
|Seriously
|2
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|Feb 26
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy...
|Feb 20
|Trump is KING
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC