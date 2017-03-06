Garrett backs new refugee ban; Indivisible Charlottesville says legislator ducked Monday appointment
While Rep. Tom Garrett toured Nelson County and a group of his constituents rallied in Charlottesville on Monday, President Donald Trump renewed an executive order blocking travelers from six countries from entering the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Mar 2
|Seriously
|2
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Mar 2
|Mocking bird
|8
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|Feb 26
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy...
|Feb 20
|Trump is KING
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC