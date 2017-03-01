Gallaway to seek Rio seat on Board of Supervisors
Ned Gallaway, chair and At-large member of the Albemarle School Board, announced his plans to run for state Senate Monday. Former Albemarle County School Board member Ned Gallaway is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Rio District seat on the county's Board of Supervisors.
