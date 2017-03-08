Gallaway begins campaign for Rio Dist...

Gallaway begins campaign for Rio District Supervisor

Read more: Charlottesville Tomorrow

Former school board member Ned Gallaway has formally announced his bid for the Democratic nomination for the Rio District seat on the Albemarle Board of Supervisors. Gallaway is running for the seat currently held by Brad Sheffield , a Democrat who has opted not to seek a second term.

