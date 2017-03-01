Federal defender: No maximum sentence for Justin Cox-Sever
The attorney representing the flight attendant expected to plead guilty to two fake bomb threats two years ago - one flight out of Charlottesville - does not expect the maximum sentence. Justin Cox-Sever has a federal court appearance June 1st in Bismarck, ND where he's expected to plead guilty to 4 charges involved with interfering with two flights.
