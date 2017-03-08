Evidence 'very clear' that Chesterfield coal-ash ponds are leaking, groups say

Jamie Brunkow, lower James riverkeeper for the James River Association, uses a device to check for metallic contaminants in the water that flows from a coal ash pit pond into the James River near the Chesterfield Power Station at Dutch Gap. High levels of arsenic have been found here,causing Brunkow to deem this a "hot spot" that pollutes Dutch Gap.

