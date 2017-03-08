Evidence 'very clear' that Chesterfie...

Evidence 'very clear' that Chesterfield coal-ash ponds are leaking, groups say

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Jamie Brunkow, lower James riverkeeper for the James River Association, uses a device to check for metallic contaminants in the water that flows from a coal ash pit pond into the James River near the Chesterfield Power Station at Dutch Gap. High levels of arsenic have been found here,causing Brunkow to deem this a "hot spot" that pollutes Dutch Gap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gillespie, Stewart argue at Smith Mountain Lake... Mar 8 WesFelony 2
Kenneth Wise (Kenny) Mar 7 Lafayette 9
Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim... Mar 2 Seriously 2
News Women's history of arriving at U.Va. Mar 1 Trump is Winning 1
News Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R... Feb 26 Trump is Winning 1
Moving Feb 24 Kaillo 1
Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb 21 Musikologist 7
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Charlottesville County was issued at March 12 at 2:58PM EDT

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,765 • Total comments across all topics: 279,499,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC