DOJ: Personal Care Attendant Pleads Guilty to Making False Statement
Valteen Green, 36, of Charlottesville, waived her right to be indicted and pled guilty yesterday to a one count Information charging her with making a false statement as it related to a health care program. Specifically, she pled guilty to defrauding the Medicaid program, implemented by the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, which allows people to hire a personal care attendant as an alternative to placement in a nursing home.
