DOJ: Personal Care Attendant Pleads G...

DOJ: Personal Care Attendant Pleads Guilty to Making False Statement

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

Valteen Green, 36, of Charlottesville, waived her right to be indicted and pled guilty yesterday to a one count Information charging her with making a false statement as it related to a health care program. Specifically, she pled guilty to defrauding the Medicaid program, implemented by the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, which allows people to hire a personal care attendant as an alternative to placement in a nursing home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim... Thu Seriously 2
Kenneth Wise (Kenny) Thu Mocking bird 8
News Women's history of arriving at U.Va. Wed Trump is Winning 1
News Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R... Feb 26 Trump is Winning 1
Moving Feb 24 Kaillo 1
Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb 21 Musikologist 7
News Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy... Feb 20 Trump is KING 1
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,677 • Total comments across all topics: 279,293,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC