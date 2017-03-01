DOJ: Charlottesville Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

Ricco Jamel Harris, 35, of Charlottesville, pled guilty yesterday to one count of distributing and possessing with the intent to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base. According to evidence presented at yesterday's guilty plea by Assistant United States Attorney Ronald M. Huber and University of Virginia third-year law student Elizabeth Douglas, Harris distributed crack cocaine throughout central Virginia between late 2012 and November 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.