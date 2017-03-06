Deep Creek Road Bridge in Fluvanna County Closing for Repairs
The Deep Creek Road Bridge along Route 629 over Phils Creekl is expected to be closed for about three weeks. Charlottesville City Council is expected to decide Monday whether to move forward with a deal to assist the owners of the Landmark Hotel with finishing the project that's stalled for nearly a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Mar 2
|Seriously
|2
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Mar 2
|Mocking bird
|8
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|Feb 26
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy...
|Feb 20
|Trump is KING
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC