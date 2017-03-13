Dave Matthews Band Plays First Show O...

Dave Matthews Band Plays First Show On This Date In 1991

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: JamBase

Today marks the anniversary of Dave Matthews Band 's first live performance. The band - which at the time found Dave Matthews performing with Carter Beauford , Stefan Lessard and Leroi Moore - kicked off what would turn into a legendary career with a performance at Trax in Charlottesville, Virginia on March 14, 1991.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chilled Sluts 5 hr Idkrn 1
News Gillespie, Stewart argue at Smith Mountain Lake... Mar 8 WesFelony 2
Kenneth Wise (Kenny) Mar 7 Lafayette 9
Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim... Mar 2 Seriously 2
News Women's history of arriving at U.Va. Mar 1 Trump is Winning 1
News Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R... Feb 26 Trump is Winning 1
Moving Feb 24 Kaillo 1
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,424 • Total comments across all topics: 279,566,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC