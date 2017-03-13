Council, Planners Talk Comprehensive Plan
The last time City Council adopted a more elaborately rewritten comprehensive plan, in 2011, it came back to haunt the city, if only briefly, in a late 2013 lawsuit that was dismissed two months later. But that was long enough for one current Harrisonburg councilman, Republican Ted Byrd, to wonder at a council meeting last year if the city wasn't putting too much effort, and too many details, into a planning document that the state says has to be only "general in nature."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
