Council, Planners Talk Comprehensive ...

Council, Planners Talk Comprehensive Plan

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

The last time City Council adopted a more elaborately rewritten comprehensive plan, in 2011, it came back to haunt the city, if only briefly, in a late 2013 lawsuit that was dismissed two months later. But that was long enough for one current Harrisonburg councilman, Republican Ted Byrd, to wonder at a council meeting last year if the city wasn't putting too much effort, and too many details, into a planning document that the state says has to be only "general in nature."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gillespie, Stewart argue at Smith Mountain Lake... Mar 8 WesFelony 2
Kenneth Wise (Kenny) Mar 7 Lafayette 9
Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim... Mar 2 Seriously 2
News Women's history of arriving at U.Va. Mar 1 Trump is Winning 1
News Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R... Feb 26 Trump is Winning 1
Moving Feb 24 Kaillo 1
Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb 21 Musikologist 7
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,437 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC